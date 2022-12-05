NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.73. The company’s stock price has collected -0.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/29/22 that Solar Panel Shortage Snarls U.S. Green Energy Plans

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE :NEE) Right Now?

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEE is at 0.48.

NEE currently public float of 1.98B and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEE was 8.04M shares.

NEE’s Market Performance

NEE stocks went down by -0.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.25% and a quarterly performance of 0.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for NextEra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.56% for NEE stocks with a simple moving average of 6.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NEE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $99 based on the research report published on September 06th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NEE, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

NEE Trading at 7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.62. In addition, NextEra Energy Inc. saw -8.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from Sieving Charles E, who sale 2,277 shares at the price of $85.27 back on Nov 25. After this action, Sieving Charles E now owns 175,950 shares of NextEra Energy Inc., valued at $194,160 using the latest closing price.

Sieving Charles E, the EVP & General Counsel of NextEra Energy Inc., sale 7,723 shares at $85.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Sieving Charles E is holding 178,227 shares at $656,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 2.60 for asset returns.