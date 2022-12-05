Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went down by -10.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $334.74. The company’s stock price has collected -7.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Zscaler Is Hurting as Tech Spending Slows. Why It’s Still a ‘Top Name’ to Own.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ :ZS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZS is at 0.82.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

ZS currently public float of 86.47M and currently shorts hold a 7.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZS was 2.60M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS stocks went down by -7.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.59% and a quarterly performance of -11.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.68% for Zscaler Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.81% for ZS stocks with a simple moving average of -25.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $135 based on the research report published on December 01st of the current year 2022.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZS, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on October 21st of the current year.

ZS Trading at -12.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS fell by -7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.99. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw -59.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Schlossman Robert, who sale 3,825 shares at the price of $150.83 back on Oct 18. After this action, Schlossman Robert now owns 141,279 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $576,925 using the latest closing price.

Rajic Dali, the Chief Operating Officer of Zscaler Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $168.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Rajic Dali is holding 270,599 shares at $3,360,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Equity return is now at value -68.70, with -14.90 for asset returns.