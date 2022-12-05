Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) went down by -4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.31. The company’s stock price has collected 5.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE :YSG) Right Now?

YSG currently public float of 353.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YSG was 1.05M shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

YSG stocks went up by 5.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.39% and a quarterly performance of 23.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.12% for Yatsen Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.98% for YSG stocks with a simple moving average of 16.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at 7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares surge +2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1765. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -40.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.81 for the present operating margin

+66.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at -26.38. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -18.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.