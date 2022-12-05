Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) went up by 10.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.60. The company’s stock price has collected 0.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ :PRQR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRQR is at 1.00.

PRQR currently public float of 62.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRQR was 690.46K shares.

PRQR’s Market Performance

PRQR stocks went up by 0.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.52% and a quarterly performance of 75.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.90% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.99% for PRQR stocks with a simple moving average of 57.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRQR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PRQR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRQR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.70 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRQR reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for PRQR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

PRQR Trading at 41.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.18%, as shares surge +42.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRQR rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1177. In addition, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. saw -83.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRQR

Equity return is now at value -78.40, with -41.10 for asset returns.