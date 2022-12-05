Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) went up by 14.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.41. The company’s stock price has collected 33.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :KC) Right Now?

KC currently public float of 240.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KC was 2.15M shares.

KC’s Market Performance

KC stocks went up by 33.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.10% and a quarterly performance of 10.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.15% for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.97% for KC stocks with a simple moving average of -12.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KC reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for KC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to KC, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

KC Trading at 32.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.42%, as shares surge +27.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC rose by +33.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw -78.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -13.40 for asset returns.