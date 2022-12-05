Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Denny’s Corporation (DENN)

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) went down by -7.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.97. The company’s stock price has collected -6.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ :DENN) Right Now?

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DENN is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Denny’s Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.36, which is $1.8 above the current price. DENN currently public float of 54.89M and currently shorts hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DENN was 636.25K shares.

DENN’s Market Performance

DENN stocks went down by -6.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.52% and a quarterly performance of 20.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for Denny’s Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.30% for DENN stocks with a simple moving average of 3.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DENN stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for DENN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DENN in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $14 based on the research report published on August 29th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DENN reach a price target of $12.50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for DENN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to DENN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 24th of the current year.

DENN Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DENN fell by -6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.34. In addition, Denny’s Corporation saw -27.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DENN starting from Verostek Robert P., who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $12.41 back on Nov 21. After this action, Verostek Robert P. now owns 30,036 shares of Denny’s Corporation, valued at $93,069 using the latest closing price.

LAUDERBACK BRENDA J, the Director of Denny’s Corporation, sale 5,421 shares at $12.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that LAUDERBACK BRENDA J is holding 0 shares at $69,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DENN

Equity return is now at value -194.90, with 24.40 for asset returns.