Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Just Got Our Attention

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) went down by -0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.15. The company’s stock price has collected 20.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ :LGHL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LGHL is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lion Group Holding Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LGHL currently public float of 40.19M and currently shorts hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LGHL was 1.18M shares.

LGHL’s Market Performance

LGHL stocks went up by 20.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.55% and a quarterly performance of -15.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.80% for Lion Group Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.89% for LGHL stocks with a simple moving average of 11.22% for the last 200 days.

LGHL Trading at 11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.35%, as shares surge +12.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3474. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd. saw 3.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.09 for the present operating margin

+66.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lion Group Holding Ltd. stands at +0.08. Equity return is now at value -32.90, with -11.90 for asset returns.