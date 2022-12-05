Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)?

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) went down by -4.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.54. The company’s stock price has collected 4.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ :CFRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFRX is at 0.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ContraFect Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $3.52 above the current price. CFRX currently public float of 37.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFRX was 887.64K shares.

CFRX’s Market Performance

CFRX stocks went up by 4.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.94% and a quarterly performance of -37.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.70% for ContraFect Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.20% for CFRX stocks with a simple moving average of -91.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFRX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CFRX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CFRX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $1 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFRX reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for CFRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

WBB Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CFRX, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

CFRX Trading at -7.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.82%, as shares sank -15.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFRX rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1489. In addition, ContraFect Corporation saw -94.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CFRX

Equity return is now at value -267.90, with -128.00 for asset returns.