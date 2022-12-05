Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.09. The company’s stock price has collected 8.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that AMC Stock Falls After Net Loss Widens

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE :AMC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMC is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.68, which is -$5.49 below the current price. AMC currently public float of 515.70M and currently shorts hold a 21.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMC was 26.20M shares.

AMC’s Market Performance

AMC stocks went up by 8.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.62% and a quarterly performance of -8.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.54% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.96% for AMC stocks with a simple moving average of -10.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7.50 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMC reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for AMC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 04th, 2021.

AMC Trading at 20.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.09%, as shares surge +43.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC rose by +8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw -51.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from COX CHRIS A, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Aug 08. After this action, COX CHRIS A now owns 1,250 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $300,000 using the latest closing price.

MCDONALD JOHN D, the EVP, US OPERATIONS of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $23.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that MCDONALD JOHN D is holding 1,463 shares at $597,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.76 for the present operating margin

+8.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at -50.20. Equity return is now at value 37.00, with -8.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.