Is Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) a Keeper?

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.40. The company’s stock price has collected 6.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/27/22 that Second-Largest U.S. Pension Doubled Down on Rivian and Noble Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ :RIVN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Rivian Automotive Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.75, which is $15.25 above the current price. RIVN currently public float of 801.37M and currently shorts hold a 5.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIVN was 16.65M shares.

RIVN’s Market Performance

RIVN stocks went up by 6.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.51% and a quarterly performance of -2.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.58% for Rivian Automotive Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.16% for RIVN stocks with a simple moving average of -11.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $35 based on the research report published on November 30th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIVN reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for RIVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to RIVN, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on September 28th of the current year.

RIVN Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN rose by +6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.27. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw -69.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 3,257 shares at the price of $34.28 back on Nov 16. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 77,894 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $111,650 using the latest closing price.

McDonough Claire, the Chief Financial Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc., sale 14,235 shares at $34.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that McDonough Claire is holding 81,151 shares at $497,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Equity return is now at value -42.80, with -36.20 for asset returns.