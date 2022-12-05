Is Baker Hughes Company (BKR) a Keeper?

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.78. The company’s stock price has collected 3.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/18/22 that Oil futures fall 10% for week as China’s COVID worries darken demand picture

Is It Worth Investing in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ :BKR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKR is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Baker Hughes Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.70, which is $4.19 above the current price. BKR currently public float of 999.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKR was 9.10M shares.

BKR’s Market Performance

BKR stocks went up by 3.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.96% and a quarterly performance of 16.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for Baker Hughes Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.15% for BKR stocks with a simple moving average of -0.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $29 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKR reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for BKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BKR, setting the target price at $38.30 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

BKR Trading at 12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR rose by +3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.61. In addition, Baker Hughes Company saw 22.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from BORRAS MARIA C, who sale 54,000 shares at the price of $29.42 back on Dec 01. After this action, BORRAS MARIA C now owns 20,474 shares of Baker Hughes Company, valued at $1,588,680 using the latest closing price.

BORRAS MARIA C, the EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip of Baker Hughes Company, sale 9,811 shares at $29.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that BORRAS MARIA C is holding 74,474 shares at $284,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.72 for the present operating margin

+22.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baker Hughes Company stands at -1.07. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.