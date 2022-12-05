Is Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) a Keeper?

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) went up by 18.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.26. The company’s stock price has collected -59.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AGLE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGLE is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.75, which is $2.25 above the current price. AGLE currently public float of 60.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGLE was 1.73M shares.

AGLE’s Market Performance

AGLE stocks went down by -59.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -59.01% and a quarterly performance of -3.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.32% for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -57.55% for AGLE stocks with a simple moving average of -57.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGLE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AGLE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGLE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on May 04th of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGLE reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AGLE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 21st, 2019.

AGLE Trading at -38.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.86%, as shares sank -56.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGLE fell by -59.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1462. In addition, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. saw -89.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGLE starting from Souza Marcio, who purchase 90,000 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Aug 25. After this action, Souza Marcio now owns 90,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., valued at $50,472 using the latest closing price.

Hanley Jr. Michael Conick, the Chief Commercial Officer of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., purchase 28,200 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Hanley Jr. Michael Conick is holding 36,200 shares at $20,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-350.33 for the present operating margin

+89.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stands at -351.14. Equity return is now at value -114.90, with -87.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.91.