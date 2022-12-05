Is a Correction Looming Ahead for SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) went down by -4.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.99. The company’s stock price has collected -1.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Monkeypox Antiviral Began

as Bioterrorism Defense

Is It Worth Investing in SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SIGA) Right Now?

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIGA is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SIGA Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.00. SIGA currently public float of 40.89M and currently shorts hold a 11.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIGA was 1.68M shares.

SIGA’s Market Performance

SIGA stocks went down by -1.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.05% and a quarterly performance of -40.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for SIGA Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.55% for SIGA stocks with a simple moving average of -20.02% for the last 200 days.

SIGA Trading at -7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares surge +4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIGA fell by -1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.19. In addition, SIGA Technologies Inc. saw 22.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIGA starting from Antal James, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $7.82 back on Dec 09. After this action, Antal James now owns 100,875 shares of SIGA Technologies Inc., valued at $234,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.65 for the present operating margin

+87.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for SIGA Technologies Inc. stands at +51.96. Equity return is now at value 65.90, with 56.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.85.