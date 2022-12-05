Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) went up by 65.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.26. The company’s stock price has collected 47.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SHPH) Right Now?

SHPH currently public float of 5.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHPH was 2.21M shares.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

SHPH’s Market Performance

SHPH stocks went up by 47.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.78% and a quarterly performance of -83.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.83% for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.31% for SHPH stocks with a simple moving average of -71.73% for the last 200 days.

SHPH Trading at -16.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.65%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPH rose by +47.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.78. In addition, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw -93.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.