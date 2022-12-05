Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) went down by -4.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.39.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE :EBR) Right Now?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.17 x from its present earnings ratio.

EBR currently public float of 2.02B and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBR was 2.55M shares.

EBR’s Market Performance

EBR stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.53% and a quarterly performance of -6.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.17% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.52% for EBR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.37% for the last 200 days.

EBR Trading at -3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -14.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.69. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw 38.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.29 for the present operating margin

+67.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stands at +15.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.