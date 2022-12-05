Here’s Our Rant About Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went up by 9.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.14. The company’s stock price has collected 19.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/11/22 that Bad Bets Season 2: The Unraveling of Trevor Milton

Is It Worth Investing in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ :NKLA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NKLA is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Nikola Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.44, which is $3.59 above the current price. NKLA currently public float of 324.62M and currently shorts hold a 31.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NKLA was 13.08M shares.

NKLA’s Market Performance

NKLA stocks went up by 19.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.64% and a quarterly performance of -45.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.00% for Nikola Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.38% for NKLA stocks with a simple moving average of -51.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKLA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for NKLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NKLA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKLA reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for NKLA stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to NKLA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

NKLA Trading at -7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKLA rose by +19.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, Nikola Corporation saw -71.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKLA starting from RUSSELL MARK A, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $2.57 back on Dec 01. After this action, RUSSELL MARK A now owns 2,812,346 shares of Nikola Corporation, valued at $192,976 using the latest closing price.

RUSSELL MARK A, the Director of Nikola Corporation, sale 75,000 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that RUSSELL MARK A is holding 2,812,346 shares at $185,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKLA

Equity return is now at value -116.40, with -68.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.