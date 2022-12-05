Halliburton Company (HAL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) went up by 2.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.99. The company’s stock price has collected 6.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Halliburton’s Earnings Top Estimates. Oil’s Surge Helped Them Double.

Is It Worth Investing in Halliburton Company (NYSE :HAL) Right Now?

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAL is at 2.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Halliburton Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.65, which is $6.5 above the current price. HAL currently public float of 905.37M and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAL was 10.62M shares.

HAL’s Market Performance

HAL stocks went up by 6.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.61% and a quarterly performance of 29.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for Halliburton Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.39% for HAL stocks with a simple moving average of 15.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $52 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAL reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for HAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to HAL, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on October 07th of the current year.

HAL Trading at 16.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL rose by +6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.70. In addition, Halliburton Company saw 69.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Pope Lawrence J, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $39.95 back on Nov 08. After this action, Pope Lawrence J now owns 223,666 shares of Halliburton Company, valued at $1,997,500 using the latest closing price.

Banks Margaret Katherine, the Director of Halliburton Company, sale 6,000 shares at $35.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Banks Margaret Katherine is holding 14,625 shares at $212,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Company stands at +9.53. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.