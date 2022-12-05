Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)?

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) went up by 3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.11. The company’s stock price has collected 31.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/29/22 that Pinduoduo Surprises Market With 36% Revenue Rise

Is It Worth Investing in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ :PDD) Right Now?

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PDD is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 38 analysts out of 48 who provided ratings for Pinduoduo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 7 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $710.58, which is $10.21 above the current price. PDD currently public float of 909.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDD was 12.61M shares.

PDD’s Market Performance

PDD stocks went up by 31.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.05% and a quarterly performance of 19.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.95% for Pinduoduo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.82% for PDD stocks with a simple moving average of 61.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $70 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2022.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDD reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for PDD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PDD, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on July 11th of the current year.

PDD Trading at 39.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares surge +51.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD rose by +31.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.55. In addition, Pinduoduo Inc. saw 48.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+65.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinduoduo Inc. stands at +8.27. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 15.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.