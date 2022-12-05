Can Reed’s Inc. (REED) Remain Competitive?

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) went down by -3.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.44. The company’s stock price has collected 6.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ :REED) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REED is at 1.45.

REED currently public float of 101.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REED was 902.03K shares.

REED’s Market Performance

REED stocks went up by 6.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.26% and a quarterly performance of -50.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.03% for Reed’s Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.25% for REED stocks with a simple moving average of -45.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REED stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for REED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REED in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $5 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2019.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REED reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for REED stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to REED, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on April 25th of the previous year.

REED Trading at -16.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.51%, as shares sank -13.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REED rose by +6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1147. In addition, Reed’s Inc. saw -70.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REED starting from Bello John, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $0.10 back on Nov 22. After this action, Bello John now owns 5,855,579 shares of Reed’s Inc., valued at $26,150 using the latest closing price.