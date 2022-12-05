Can Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Remain Competitive?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) went up by 4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.50. The company’s stock price has collected 4.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ :HUT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUT is at 2.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Hut 8 Mining Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.15. HUT currently public float of 183.08M and currently shorts hold a 7.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUT was 8.57M shares.

HUT’s Market Performance

HUT stocks went up by 4.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.48% and a quarterly performance of -34.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.73% for Hut 8 Mining Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.98% for HUT stocks with a simple moving average of -56.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for HUT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HUT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2 based on the research report published on November 11th of the current year 2022.

HUT Trading at -29.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares sank -37.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUT rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4323. In addition, Hut 8 Mining Corp. saw -84.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.93 for the present operating margin

+43.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stands at -41.84. Equity return is now at value -30.10, with -25.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.96.