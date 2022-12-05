Can Chevron Corporation (CVX) Remain Competitive?

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) went down by -0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.68. The company’s stock price has collected -1.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 17 hours ago that Chevron’s Long Game in Venezuela Brings It Political Risk

Is It Worth Investing in Chevron Corporation (NYSE :CVX) Right Now?

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVX is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Chevron Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $192.04, which is $11.93 above the current price. CVX currently public float of 1.93B and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVX was 8.90M shares.

CVX’s Market Performance

CVX stocks went down by -1.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.42% and a quarterly performance of 14.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.08% for Chevron Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.30% for CVX stocks with a simple moving average of 11.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CVX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CVX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $177 based on the research report published on October 24th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CVX, setting the target price at $202 in the report published on August 11th of the current year.

CVX Trading at 6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVX fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $183.40. In addition, Chevron Corporation saw 54.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVX starting from JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, who sale 37,300 shares at the price of $182.31 back on Nov 30. After this action, JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM now owns 0 shares of Chevron Corporation, valued at $6,800,230 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, the Executive Vice President of Chevron Corporation, sale 2,900 shares at $181.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM is holding 0 shares at $527,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.66 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chevron Corporation stands at +10.00. Equity return is now at value 22.90, with 13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.