Buy or Sell ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

ON24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) went down by -5.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.99. The company’s stock price has collected 1.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/11/21 that On24 Stock Is Getting Crushed. It’s the Opposite of a Reopening Play.

Is It Worth Investing in ON24 Inc. (NYSE :ONTF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for ON24 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.75, which is $2.19 above the current price. ONTF currently public float of 43.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONTF was 401.45K shares.

ONTF’s Market Performance

ONTF stocks went up by 1.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.13% and a quarterly performance of -11.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for ON24 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.02% for ONTF stocks with a simple moving average of -29.32% for the last 200 days.

ONTF Trading at -7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTF rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.57. In addition, ON24 Inc. saw -56.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTF starting from Vattuone Steven, who sale 2,200 shares at the price of $9.01 back on Oct 18. After this action, Vattuone Steven now owns 260,321 shares of ON24 Inc., valued at $19,816 using the latest closing price.

Vattuone Steven, the Chief Financial Officer of ON24 Inc., sale 2,655 shares at $9.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Vattuone Steven is holding 262,521 shares at $25,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.59 for the present operating margin

+76.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON24 Inc. stands at -11.91. Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.