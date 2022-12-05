Buy or Sell Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) went down by -12.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.90. The company’s stock price has collected -15.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/27/22 that Cracker Barrel Profit Falls as Inflation Weighs on Customers

Is It Worth Investing in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ :CBRL) Right Now?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBRL is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.33, which is -$0.54 below the current price. CBRL currently public float of 21.74M and currently shorts hold a 9.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBRL was 451.11K shares.

CBRL’s Market Performance

CBRL stocks went down by -15.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.88% and a quarterly performance of -8.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.05% for CBRL stocks with a simple moving average of -7.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CBRL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CBRL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $100 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBRL reach a price target of $94, previously predicting the price at $108. The rating they have provided for CBRL stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to CBRL, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on April 12th of the current year.

CBRL Trading at -6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -10.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRL fell by -15.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.45. In addition, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. saw -23.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBRL starting from Daily Laura A, who sale 1,700 shares at the price of $117.28 back on Mar 14. After this action, Daily Laura A now owns 14,462 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., valued at $199,376 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.68 for the present operating margin

+9.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. stands at +4.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.