Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) went up by 11.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.05. The company’s stock price has collected 51.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :ATAT) Right Now?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 110.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ATAT currently public float of 6.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATAT was 983.67K shares.

ATAT’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.41% for ATAT stocks with a simple moving average of 35.41% for the last 200 days.

ATAT Trading at 35.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.75% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAT rose by +51.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited saw 37.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.