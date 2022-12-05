A Lesson to Learn: Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went up by 3.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.59. The company’s stock price has collected 1.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/15/22 that Sunrun and Other Solar Stocks With Strong U.S. Presence Are a Buy, Analyst Says

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ :RUN) Right Now?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 111.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUN is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Sunrun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.30, which is $13.19 above the current price. RUN currently public float of 204.64M and currently shorts hold a 15.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUN was 7.94M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN stocks went up by 1.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.43% and a quarterly performance of 2.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.76% for Sunrun Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.44% for RUN stocks with a simple moving average of 17.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $30 based on the research report published on December 01st of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

RUN Trading at 20.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +25.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.70. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -6.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Powell Mary, who sale 1,896 shares at the price of $31.21 back on Nov 30. After this action, Powell Mary now owns 189,294 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $59,178 using the latest closing price.

Jurich Lynn Michelle, the Director of Sunrun Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $26.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Jurich Lynn Michelle is holding 1,449,459 shares at $1,962,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.08 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at -4.93. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.