A Lesson to Learn: HP Inc. (HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.47. The company’s stock price has collected -1.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that HP Plans Layoffs With PC Demand Slump Stretching Into Next Year

Is It Worth Investing in HP Inc. (NYSE :HPQ) Right Now?

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HPQ is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for HP Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.85, which is -$0.23 below the current price. HPQ currently public float of 1.00B and currently shorts hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HPQ was 9.35M shares.

HPQ’s Market Performance

HPQ stocks went down by -1.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.86% and a quarterly performance of 7.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for HP Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.16% for HPQ stocks with a simple moving average of -9.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPQ reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for HPQ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to HPQ, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 19th of the current year.

HPQ Trading at 8.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.45. In addition, HP Inc. saw -21.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from Tran Tuan, who sale 108,918 shares at the price of $29.99 back on Dec 01. After this action, Tran Tuan now owns 61,465 shares of HP Inc., valued at $3,266,451 using the latest closing price.

CHO ALEX, the President, Personal Systems of HP Inc., sale 97,161 shares at $30.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that CHO ALEX is holding 3 shares at $2,915,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.34 for the present operating margin

+19.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc. stands at +5.09. Equity return is now at value -307.20, with 16.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.