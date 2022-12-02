We Analyzed the Future Direction of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS), Here is What We Found

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) went up by 10.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.92. The company’s stock price has collected 2.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/29/22 that Solar Panel Shortage Snarls U.S. Green Energy Plans

Is It Worth Investing in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE :JKS) Right Now?

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 129.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JKS is at 0.64.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

JKS currently public float of 43.87M and currently shorts hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JKS was 836.05K shares.

JKS’s Market Performance

JKS stocks went up by 2.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.06% and a quarterly performance of -14.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.82% for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.52% for JKS stocks with a simple moving average of 0.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for JKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JKS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $76 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2022.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JKS reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for JKS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

CIBC gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to JKS, setting the target price at $66.10 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

JKS Trading at 11.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +11.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKS rose by +13.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.13. In addition, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. saw 7.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JKS

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.