We Analyzed the Future Direction of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN), Here is What We Found

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) went up by 6.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.45. The company’s stock price has collected 10.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ :HLMN) Right Now?

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 401.90 x from its present earnings ratio.

HLMN currently public float of 192.91M and currently shorts hold a 5.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLMN was 1.61M shares.

HLMN’s Market Performance

HLMN stocks went up by 10.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.96% and a quarterly performance of 3.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Hillman Solutions Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.94% for HLMN stocks with a simple moving average of -10.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLMN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HLMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLMN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLMN reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for HLMN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HLMN, setting the target price at $15.50 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

HLMN Trading at 11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +13.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLMN rose by +10.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.80. In addition, Hillman Solutions Corp. saw -21.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLMN starting from Cahill Douglas, who purchase 129,000 shares at the price of $7.71 back on Nov 30. After this action, Cahill Douglas now owns 402,628 shares of Hillman Solutions Corp., valued at $993,945 using the latest closing price.

Kraft Robert O., the CFO and Treasurer of Hillman Solutions Corp., purchase 65,000 shares at $7.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Kraft Robert O. is holding 225,094 shares at $497,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLMN

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.20 for asset returns.