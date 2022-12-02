Wall Street Pummels Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) After Recent Earnings Report

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) went down by -20.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.53. The company’s stock price has collected -27.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/04/22 that Costco, Smith & Wesson, Splunk, Gap, Broadcom: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ :RPID) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RPID currently public float of 31.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPID was 25.00K shares.

RPID’s Market Performance

RPID stocks went down by -27.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.08% and a quarterly performance of -51.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.62% for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.61% for RPID stocks with a simple moving average of -63.16% for the last 200 days.

RPID Trading at -44.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.37%, as shares sank -42.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPID fell by -27.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. saw -84.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPID starting from KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $4.66 back on Jun 03. After this action, KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP now owns 2,904,490 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc., valued at $233,230 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP, the 10% Owner of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc., purchase 10,100 shares at $4.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP is holding 2,875,092 shares at $50,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPID

Equity return is now at value -29.40, with -26.50 for asset returns.