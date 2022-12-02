Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) went down by -5.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.10. The company’s stock price has collected -7.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/27/21 that Ford, Snowflake, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :VTNR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VTNR is at 2.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Vertex Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.33, which is $7.53 above the current price. VTNR currently public float of 61.26M and currently shorts hold a 35.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTNR was 3.09M shares.

VTNR’s Market Performance

VTNR stocks went down by -7.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.72% and a quarterly performance of -1.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.90% for Vertex Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.36% for VTNR stocks with a simple moving average of -17.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTNR

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTNR reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for VTNR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 08th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to VTNR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

VTNR Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR fell by -7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.39. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc. saw 72.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTNR starting from Cowart Benjamin P, who sale 66,666 shares at the price of $8.13 back on Nov 17. After this action, Cowart Benjamin P now owns 5,717,274 shares of Vertex Energy Inc., valued at $541,995 using the latest closing price.

Cowart Benjamin P, the CEO and President of Vertex Energy Inc., sale 66,667 shares at $8.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Cowart Benjamin P is holding 5,783,940 shares at $574,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Equity return is now at value -63.40, with -11.60 for asset returns.