Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) went up by 4.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.22. The company’s stock price has collected 9.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ :RARE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RARE is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RARE currently public float of 66.65M and currently shorts hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RARE was 748.76K shares.

RARE’s Market Performance

RARE stocks went up by 9.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.83% and a quarterly performance of -21.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.63% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.70% for RARE stocks with a simple moving average of -30.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RARE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for RARE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RARE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $50 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RARE reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for RARE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to RARE, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on August 01st of the current year.

RARE Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RARE rose by +9.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.63. In addition, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. saw -55.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RARE starting from Dier Mardi, who sale 1,629 shares at the price of $40.16 back on Oct 14. After this action, Dier Mardi now owns 66,695 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $65,421 using the latest closing price.

Dier Mardi, the CFO & Executive Vice President of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 3,484 shares at $38.22 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Dier Mardi is holding 68,324 shares at $133,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RARE

Equity return is now at value -94.60, with -46.40 for asset returns.