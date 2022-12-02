The Chart for The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s stock price has collected 1.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/25/22 that Home Depot Director Bought Large Block of Stock

Is It Worth Investing in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE :HD) Right Now?

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HD is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for The Home Depot Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $346.30, which is $15.32 above the current price. HD currently public float of 1.01B and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HD was 4.11M shares.

HD’s Market Performance

HD stocks went up by 1.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.47% and a quarterly performance of 11.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for The Home Depot Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.26% for HD stocks with a simple moving average of 9.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HD reach a price target of $350. The rating they have provided for HD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to HD, setting the target price at $286 in the report published on October 19th of the current year.

HD Trading at 11.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +13.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $309.71. In addition, The Home Depot Inc. saw -21.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from KINNAIRD JEFFREY G, who sale 6,403 shares at the price of $311.65 back on Nov 18. After this action, KINNAIRD JEFFREY G now owns 25,241 shares of The Home Depot Inc., valued at $1,995,495 using the latest closing price.

Siddiqui Fahim, the EVP and CIO of The Home Depot Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $311.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Siddiqui Fahim is holding 3,928 shares at $622,580 based on the most recent closing price.