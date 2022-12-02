The Chart for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) went down by -1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.70. The company’s stock price has collected -2.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that M&A Is Slowing as Financing Costs Tick Higher

Is It Worth Investing in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE :DB) Right Now?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DB is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.97, which is $0.31 above the current price. DB currently public float of 1.93B and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DB was 6.08M shares.

DB’s Market Performance

DB stocks went down by -2.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.43% and a quarterly performance of 27.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.40% for DB stocks with a simple moving average of 4.21% for the last 200 days.

DB Trading at 13.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft saw -16.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 0.20 for asset returns.