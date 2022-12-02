The Chart for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) went down by -1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $177.99. The company’s stock price has collected 1.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 10 hours ago that Amazon Stock Gets a Price Target Boost as Analyst Sees Cost Headwinds Subsiding

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ :AMZN) Right Now?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 88.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMZN is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 41 analysts out of 51 who provided ratings for Amazon.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 7 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $137.41, which is $45.74 above the current price. AMZN currently public float of 9.20B and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMZN was 74.36M shares.

AMZN’s Market Performance

AMZN stocks went up by 1.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.33% and a quarterly performance of -25.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.05% for Amazon.com Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.81% for AMZN stocks with a simple moving average of -24.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $118 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMZN reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for AMZN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to AMZN, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on October 28th of the current year.

AMZN Trading at -9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.97. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw -42.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Zapolsky David, who sale 8,380 shares at the price of $94.00 back on Nov 21. After this action, Zapolsky David now owns 76,980 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $787,720 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Shelley, the Vice President of Amazon.com Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $94.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Reynolds Shelley is holding 119,780 shares at $329,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.31 for the present operating margin

+42.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at +7.10. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.