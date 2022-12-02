Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) went up by 23.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.87. The company’s stock price has collected 24.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SEEL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEEL is at 2.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.25, which is $4.79 above the current price. SEEL currently public float of 103.97M and currently shorts hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEEL was 634.15K shares.

SEEL’s Market Performance

SEEL stocks went up by 24.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.11% and a quarterly performance of -9.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.39% for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.59% for SEEL stocks with a simple moving average of 14.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEEL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SEEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEEL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEEL reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for SEEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to SEEL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

SEEL Trading at 9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares surge +13.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEEL rose by +24.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8577. In addition, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. saw -38.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEEL starting from O’Connor Daniel J., who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Jun 01. After this action, O’Connor Daniel J. now owns 16,000 shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,789 using the latest closing price.

Mehra Raj, the of Seelos Therapeutics Inc., purchase 66,667 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Mehra Raj is holding 3,281,546 shares at $56,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEEL

Equity return is now at value -239.70, with -132.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.07.