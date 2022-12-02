Quantum Corporation (QMCO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) went down by -3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.97. The company’s stock price has collected -9.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ :QMCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QMCO is at 2.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Quantum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.08, which is $2.85 above the current price. QMCO currently public float of 99.17M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QMCO was 228.20K shares.

QMCO’s Market Performance

QMCO stocks went down by -9.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.38% and a quarterly performance of -21.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.41% for Quantum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.16% for QMCO stocks with a simple moving average of -30.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QMCO

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QMCO reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for QMCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

QMCO Trading at -3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares sank -8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QMCO fell by -9.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3485. In addition, Quantum Corporation saw -77.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QMCO starting from Cabrera Brian E, who sale 863 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Nov 02. After this action, Cabrera Brian E now owns 274,961 shares of Quantum Corporation, valued at $1,200 using the latest closing price.

Moorehead Lewis W., the Chief Accounting Officer of Quantum Corporation, sale 2,370 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Moorehead Lewis W. is holding 201,553 shares at $2,726 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.48 for the present operating margin

+39.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Corporation stands at -8.66. Equity return is now at value 41.70, with -20.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.