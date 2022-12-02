Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) went down by -4.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.85. The company’s stock price has collected -10.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/22 that Polestar Has a New EV Coming and Online Ordering Has Begun

Is It Worth Investing in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ :PSNY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.50, which is $3.43 above the current price. PSNY currently public float of 111.92M and currently shorts hold a 8.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSNY was 2.94M shares.

PSNY’s Market Performance

PSNY stocks went down by -10.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.37% and a quarterly performance of 2.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.50% for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.74% for PSNY stocks with a simple moving average of -20.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PSNY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSNY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to PSNY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 01st of the current year.

PSNY Trading at 30.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares surge +66.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY fell by -10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.05. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC saw -39.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.