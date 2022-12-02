PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Just Got Our Attention

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $186.62. The company’s stock price has collected 0.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 47 min ago that Tesla Delivers Semi Trucks to PepsiCo

Is It Worth Investing in PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ :PEP) Right Now?

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PEP is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for PepsiCo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $183.94, which is -$1.8 below the current price. PEP currently public float of 1.38B and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEP was 5.19M shares.

PEP’s Market Performance

PEP stocks went up by 0.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.84% and a quarterly performance of 7.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.64% for PepsiCo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.75% for PEP stocks with a simple moving average of 9.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEP stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for PEP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PEP in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $141 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEP reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for PEP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to PEP, setting the target price at $181 in the report published on September 27th of the current year.

PEP Trading at 6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEP rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.31. In addition, PepsiCo Inc. saw 7.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEP starting from Santilli Paula, who sale 2,787 shares at the price of $179.63 back on Oct 26. After this action, Santilli Paula now owns 59,997 shares of PepsiCo Inc., valued at $500,629 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Marie T., the SVP and Controller of PepsiCo Inc., sale 5,558 shares at $180.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Gallagher Marie T. is holding 41,195 shares at $1,000,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEP

Equity return is now at value 54.10, with 10.40 for asset returns.