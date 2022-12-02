ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Just Got Our Attention

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) went down by -17.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.26. The company’s stock price has collected -18.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE :OGS) Right Now?

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OGS is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for ONE Gas Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $78.86, which is $10.82 above the current price. OGS currently public float of 53.13M and currently shorts hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OGS was 322.57K shares.

OGS’s Market Performance

OGS stocks went down by -18.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.52% and a quarterly performance of -9.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for ONE Gas Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.59% for OGS stocks with a simple moving average of -12.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OGS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OGS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $80 based on the research report published on December 01st of the current year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OGS reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for OGS stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to OGS, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

OGS Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGS fell by -18.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.49. In addition, ONE Gas Inc. saw -7.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGS starting from RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A, who sale 800 shares at the price of $76.58 back on Sep 27. After this action, RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A now owns 10,019 shares of ONE Gas Inc., valued at $61,264 using the latest closing price.

Hutchinson Michael G, the Director of ONE Gas Inc., sale 750 shares at $86.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Hutchinson Michael G is holding 12,768 shares at $64,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.15 for the present operating margin

+20.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for ONE Gas Inc. stands at +11.41. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.