Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) went up by 5.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.25. The company’s stock price has collected -3.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ :MNMD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.42. MNMD currently public float of 32.93M and currently shorts hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNMD was 1.04M shares.

MNMD’s Market Performance

MNMD stocks went down by -3.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.36% and a quarterly performance of -77.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.35% for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.54% for MNMD stocks with a simple moving average of -74.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNMD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MNMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MNMD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNMD reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for MNMD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 26th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to MNMD, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

MNMD Trading at -16.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNMD fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. saw -87.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNMD starting from Karlin Dan, who sale 644 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Oct 27. After this action, Karlin Dan now owns 265,293 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., valued at $1,932 using the latest closing price.

Barrow Robert, the Chief Executive Officer of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., sale 1,207 shares at $2.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Barrow Robert is holding 251,093 shares at $3,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNMD

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.18.