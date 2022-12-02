Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Yext Inc. (YEXT)

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) went up by 19.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.97. The company’s stock price has collected 16.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/09/22 that Yext Is Downgraded. It Had ‘Zero Results’ in Its Search for Growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Yext Inc. (NYSE :YEXT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YEXT is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Yext Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.75, which is -$0.45 below the current price. YEXT currently public float of 110.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YEXT was 1.14M shares.

YEXT’s Market Performance

YEXT stocks went up by 16.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.56% and a quarterly performance of 52.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.44% for Yext Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.77% for YEXT stocks with a simple moving average of 18.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YEXT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for YEXT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for YEXT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $6 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to YEXT, setting the target price at $5.25 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

YEXT Trading at 29.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +21.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YEXT rose by +16.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, Yext Inc. saw -35.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YEXT starting from Shin Ho, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $4.97 back on Jul 05. After this action, Shin Ho now owns 47,992 shares of Yext Inc., valued at $99,310 using the latest closing price.

Shin Ho, the General Counsel of Yext Inc., sale 5,608 shares at $5.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Shin Ho is holding 67,992 shares at $30,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YEXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.03 for the present operating margin

+74.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yext Inc. stands at -23.88. Equity return is now at value -50.80, with -17.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.