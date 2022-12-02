Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) went up by 4.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.58. The company’s stock price has collected 5.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ :SSRM) Right Now?

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSRM is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for SSR Mining Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.62, which is $5.67 above the current price. SSRM currently public float of 205.46M and currently shorts hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSRM was 1.57M shares.

SSRM’s Market Performance

SSRM stocks went up by 5.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.80% and a quarterly performance of 21.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for SSR Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.09% for SSRM stocks with a simple moving average of -9.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SSRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $22 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2022.

SSRM Trading at 11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +20.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSRM rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.51. In addition, SSR Mining Inc. saw -10.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSRM starting from Beckman Steward John, who sale 5,400 shares at the price of $14.50 back on Nov 10. After this action, Beckman Steward John now owns 130,205 shares of SSR Mining Inc., valued at $78,300 using the latest closing price.

Beckman Steward John, the Chief Operating Officer of SSR Mining Inc., sale 5,400 shares at $14.16 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Beckman Steward John is holding 135,605 shares at $76,464 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.95 for the present operating margin

+35.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for SSR Mining Inc. stands at +24.97. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.64.