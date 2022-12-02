Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sea Limited (SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) went up by 4.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $294.00. The company’s stock price has collected 9.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/22 that Salad Days are Over for Asian Tech—and Not Just in China

Is It Worth Investing in Sea Limited (NYSE :SE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SE is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Sea Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

SE currently public float of 253.71M and currently shorts hold a 10.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SE was 6.21M shares.

SE’s Market Performance

SE stocks went up by 9.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.52% and a quarterly performance of -0.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.59% for Sea Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.00% for SE stocks with a simple moving average of -22.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $60 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SE reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for SE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 07th, 2022.

SE Trading at 15.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +29.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE rose by +9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.51. In addition, Sea Limited saw -72.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Equity return is now at value -45.10, with -15.00 for asset returns.