Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) went up by 16.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.30. The company’s stock price has collected 19.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CBAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBAY is at 0.53.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $6.05 above the current price. CBAY currently public float of 80.92M and currently shorts hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBAY was 340.33K shares.

CBAY’s Market Performance

CBAY stocks went up by 19.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.27% and a quarterly performance of 11.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.96% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.43% for CBAY stocks with a simple moving average of 26.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBAY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CBAY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBAY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $9 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBAY reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for CBAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 04th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CBAY, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

CBAY Trading at 15.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares surge +13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY rose by +19.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. saw 16.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from Shah Sujal, who purchase 51,301 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Jun 06. After this action, Shah Sujal now owns 171,301 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $100,037 using the latest closing price.

KIM DENNIS D, the Chief Medical Officer of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $3.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that KIM DENNIS D is holding 20,000 shares at $60,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

Equity return is now at value -110.60, with -57.30 for asset returns.