Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Cameco Corporation (CCJ)?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went down by -2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s stock price has collected -1.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/12/22 that Cameco Tumbles After Buying Stake in Westinghouse Electric

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 109.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.86.

CCJ currently public float of 431.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 6.93M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went down by -1.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.59% and a quarterly performance of -16.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.10% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of -5.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at -3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.83. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 8.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.