Is Rio Tinto Group (RIO) a Keeper?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.01. The company’s stock price has collected 4.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/08/22 that Apple, Pepsi and more big stock names are newest members of group buying ‘greener’ concrete and steel

Is It Worth Investing in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE :RIO) Right Now?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIO is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Rio Tinto Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RIO currently public float of 1.06B and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIO was 4.28M shares.

RIO’s Market Performance

RIO stocks went up by 4.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.85% and a quarterly performance of 27.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for Rio Tinto Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.41% for RIO stocks with a simple moving average of 5.82% for the last 200 days.

RIO Trading at 19.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +31.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.48. In addition, Rio Tinto Group saw 4.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Equity return is now at value 35.00, with 17.40 for asset returns.