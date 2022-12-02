Is Lands’ End Inc. (LE) a Keeper?

Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) went down by -30.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.89. The company’s stock price has collected -26.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/02/22 that Lands’ End Expects More Pain From Supply-Chain Problems, Inflation

Is It Worth Investing in Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ :LE) Right Now?

Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LE is at 2.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lands’ End Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $6.95 above the current price. LE currently public float of 13.21M and currently shorts hold a 5.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LE was 193.33K shares.

LE’s Market Performance

LE stocks went down by -26.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.53% and a quarterly performance of -31.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.00% for Lands’ End Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.06% for LE stocks with a simple moving average of -37.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LE stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LE in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $15 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LE reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for LE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to LE, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

LE Trading at -16.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares sank -21.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LE fell by -26.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.63. In addition, Lands’ End Inc. saw -58.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LE starting from LAMPERT EDWARD S, who sale 2,913 shares at the price of $16.25 back on Apr 06. After this action, LAMPERT EDWARD S now owns 17,114,430 shares of Lands’ End Inc., valued at $47,340 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LE

Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.