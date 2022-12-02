Is Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) a Keeper?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) went down by -1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.81. The company’s stock price has collected -3.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE :CVE) Right Now?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVE is at 2.34.

CVE currently public float of 1.37B and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVE was 7.79M shares.

CVE’s Market Performance

CVE stocks went down by -3.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.80% and a quarterly performance of 7.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.22% for Cenovus Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.51% for CVE stocks with a simple moving average of 6.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CVE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $23 based on the research report published on November 21st of the current year 2022.

CVE Trading at 4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.59. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc. saw 60.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.55 for the present operating margin

+12.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at +1.27. Equity return is now at value 20.90, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.