Is a Correction Looming Ahead for The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) went up by 8.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.20. The company’s stock price has collected 15.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/17/22 that It’s National Thrift Shop Day. Here are 7 tips for scoring high-end clothes and more

Is It Worth Investing in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ :REAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REAL is at 2.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for The RealReal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.65, which is $2.42 above the current price. REAL currently public float of 94.75M and currently shorts hold a 14.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REAL was 3.94M shares.

REAL’s Market Performance

REAL stocks went up by 15.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.59% and a quarterly performance of -23.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.25% for The RealReal Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.57% for REAL stocks with a simple moving average of -56.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REAL reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for REAL stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to REAL, setting the target price at $2.75 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

REAL Trading at 7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares surge +10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL rose by +15.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5043. In addition, The RealReal Inc. saw -86.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Sahi Levesque Rati, who sale 14,054 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Nov 22. After this action, Sahi Levesque Rati now owns 642,838 shares of The RealReal Inc., valued at $19,395 using the latest closing price.

Suko Todd A, the Chief Legal Officer and Secret of The RealReal Inc., sale 11,174 shares at $1.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Suko Todd A is holding 374,191 shares at $16,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.09 for the present operating margin

+53.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for The RealReal Inc. stands at -50.48. Equity return is now at value 343.50, with -30.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.