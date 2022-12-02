Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.97. The company’s stock price has collected -4.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that Time to Buy This SpaceX Peer, Says Analyst

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ :RKLB) Right Now?

RKLB currently public float of 377.19M and currently shorts hold a 5.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RKLB was 3.73M shares.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

RKLB’s Market Performance

RKLB stocks went down by -4.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.85% and a quarterly performance of -19.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.15% for Rocket Lab USA Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.68% for RKLB stocks with a simple moving average of -26.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKLB stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RKLB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RKLB in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $3 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RKLB reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for RKLB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RKLB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on June 21st of the current year.

RKLB Trading at -7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares sank -13.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKLB fell by -4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, Rocket Lab USA Inc. saw -65.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKLB starting from Kampani Arjun, who sale 13,810 shares at the price of $4.22 back on Nov 25. After this action, Kampani Arjun now owns 591,025 shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc., valued at $58,278 using the latest closing price.

Spice Adam C., the Chief Financial Officer of Rocket Lab USA Inc., sale 45,659 shares at $4.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that Spice Adam C. is holding 1,750,357 shares at $192,681 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKLB

Equity return is now at value -21.10, with -14.90 for asset returns.